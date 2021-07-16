

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), on Friday, issued trading update for the period 1 April to 15 July 2021, and said the full-year outlook remains in line with the guidance given by the company at its full year results on 18 May 2021.



The company continues to see strong growth in its North American Membership & HVAC business and as expected, Home Experts is on track to reach profitability in this financial year. In UK Membership & HVAC, a transformation programme is under way to create a more diversified, efficient digital business, and return to stable growth.



The Group's Continental European Membership & HVAC businesses, and its joint venture in Japan, continue to make good progress, the company added.



Further, the company's Board remains confident in the Group's prospects and continues to expect to deliver an acceleration in performance in FY22 compared to FY21.



