

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in May on weak foreign demand, official data from Eurostat revealed on Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 9.4 billion in May from EUR 13.4 billion in April.



Exports dropped 1.5 percent on a monthly basis in May, while imports grew 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 7.5 billion in May compared to EUR 8.9 billion surplus in the same period last year.



Shipments increased 31.9 percent from May 2020, a month which had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 containment measures widely introduced by the member states. Imports advanced 35.2 percent annually.



