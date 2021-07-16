

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) reported Friday that its net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter soared to $295 million or $0.53 per share from $52 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding notable items, adjusted net income of the quarter was $321 million, or $0.58 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter was $781 million compared to $512 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $771.08 million for the quarter.



