

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $763 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $694 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.03 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $763 Mln. vs. $694 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

