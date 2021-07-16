Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864777 ISIN: US8574771031 Ticker-Symbol: ZYA 
Tradegate
16.07.21
14:00 Uhr
70,18 Euro
+0,86
+1,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,9670,5614:09
70,2470,8014:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STATE STREET
STATE STREET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STATE STREET CORPORATION70,18+1,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.