

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kansas City Southern (KSU):



-Earnings: -$378.6 million in Q2 vs. $109.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.17 in Q2 vs. $1.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $188.2 million or $2.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.19 per share -Revenue: $749.5M in Q2 vs. $547.9M in the same period last year.



