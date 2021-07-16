

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Political tension between the U.S. and China as well as concerns about new COVID-19 cases might be influencing investor sentiments.



The market might be reacting to retail sales and consumer sentiment reports. Alcoa (AA) and American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) are scheduled to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 27.75 points.



The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher.



While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 101.82 points or 0.7 percent to 14,543.13 and the S&P 500 fell 14.27 points or 0.3 percent to 4,360.03.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in April.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 87.0, while it was at 85.5 in June.



The Baker Hughes North American weekly rig count will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 616 and the U.S. rig count was 479. Treasury International Capital for May will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the transactions were $100.7 billion.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday. Chinese shares fell after reports the U.S. is due to issue an advisory cautioning its companies about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 25.29 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,539.30 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 28,004.68.



Australian markets ended a choppy session slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 12.20 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,348.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 14.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at 7,630.70.



Japanese shares ended lower for the third day. The Nikkei average fell 276.01 points, or 0.98 percent, to 28,003.08 while the broader Topix index closed 0.38 percent lower at 1,932.19.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 39.39 points or 0.61 percent. The German DAX is losing 31.69 points or 0.20 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 1.57 points or 0.02 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 24.54 points or 0.20 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de