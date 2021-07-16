

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action date for the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for RINVOQ or upadacitinib for the treatment of adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, AbbVie (ABBV) said in a statement.



Consistent with the recent update on the PDUFA action dates for RINVOQ in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, the FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer's post-marketing study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.



AbbVie said that the FDA did not take any formal regulatory action on the sNDAs for RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de