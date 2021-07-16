

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis Stolberg, European manufacturer of semi-finished products made of copper and copper alloys, has to declare force majeure. It means that delivery to customers and acceptance of incoming deliveries are impossible right now, Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said in a statement.



Early Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021, production at Aurubis Stolberg GmbH & Co. KG had to be stopped due to severe weather impacts. The plant was evacuated. No employees were injured, the company said.



According to the company, an initial damage assessment clearly indicates that flooding has permanently affected the entire company premises and that restarting operations will require considerable efforts. Aurubis assumes that the damages are covered by the relevant insurance.



The company said it currently cannot ensure the fulfillment of its delivery obligations, nor can it assess at the moment when production can restart.



Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG (50 % Aurubis AG) in Stolberg is not affected by the flooding because the site is located at a higher altitude.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de