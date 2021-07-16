

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Friday, bucking the largely negative trend seen in Europe, although gains were just modest as worries about surging coronavirus cases hurt sentiment.



The benchmark SMI briefly slipped into negative territory in the final hour, but recovered swiftly to closed modestly higher. The index ended up by 49.71 points or 0.42% at 12,026.50.



Partners Group climbed 1.88%. Swisscom gained 1.35% and Roche Holding ended 1.1% up. Givaudan, Nestle, Novartis, Lonza Group and SGS gained 0.55 to 0.8%, while Alcon ended 0.4% up.



Swatch Group shares ended more than 5% down. Holcim ended 1.4% down. Richemont shares shed about 0.9% after the company said constant-currency sales more than doubled in the first quarter.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, BB Biotech and Ems Chemie Holding both gained more than 2%. Vifor Pharma, Barry Callebaut, Flughafen Zurich and PSP Swiss Property moved up 1.1 to 1.4%.



AMS, Kuehne & Nagel, Julius Baer, Sonova and Logitech shed 1 to 1.7%, while VAT Group and Helvetia both ended nearly 1% down.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de