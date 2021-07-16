

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alhambra, California-based Green Dining Table Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of about 183,330 pounds of frozen pork dumplings due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.



The product contains milk and coconut which were not declared on the product label. The frozen pork dumplings were produced between March 22, 2021 and July 14, 2021. The list of recalled products can be found at the website of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).



These items were shipped to wholesalers in California, New Jersey, New York, and Washington and then further distributed to retailers. Some of the products were also exported to Canada.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities where FSIS discovered that the milk and coconut ingredients were not listed on the product labels.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de