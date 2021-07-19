

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), an inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Monday that its first-half profit attributable to equity holders increased 59.1 percent to 272 million Swiss francs from last year's 171 million francs.



Earnings per share were 36.27 francs, up from 22.74 francs a year ago.



Total revenue reached 3.1 billion francs, up 16.8 percent on a reported basis and up 17.9 percent at constant currency. The revenues were mainly driven by the ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and by a significant contribution from acquired revenue.



Organic revenue increased by 12.4 percent.



Operating income increased to 430 million francs from 302 million francs in the prior year.



Adjusted operating income grew 38.5 percent to 457 million francs from 330 million francs in the prior year.



