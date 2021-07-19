

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) reported higher profit for the first-half period ended July 2, 2021, reflecting record order book and very strong order cover. The company also witnessed improved operating margin and 'excellent cash conversion.'



The company's 6-month statutory profit before tax was £46.2 million or 52.9p per share compared to £29.8 million or 34.2p per share last year.



Underlying profit before tax rose to £56.5 million or 65.2p per share from the previous year's £47.9 million or 54.7p per share.



Meanwhile, revenue for the period declined 2.1% to £404.5 million from £413.1 million generated a year ago.



Order book increased 8.3% to £1.27 billion from £1.17 billion reported in the prior year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

