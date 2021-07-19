

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a pure-play specialist staffing business, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax was 27.7 million pounds, up 110 percent from last year's 13.6 million pounds.



Earnings per share was 14.5 pence, compared to 6.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 27.6 million pounds, compared to 13.1 million pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share 14.4 pence, compared to 6.1 pence a year ago.



Revenue grew to 615.1 million pounds from 596.0 million pounds a year ago.



Net fees grew 10% from last year to 164.3 million pounds.



Further, the Board proposed to pay an interim dividend of 3.0 pence, while no dividend was announced last year, and the interim dividend in pre-pandemic 2019 was 5.1 pence.



The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2021 to shareholders on record on November 5, 2021.



Regarding the current trading, the company said its second half began strongly, as the sales activity momentum built across the first half continued into current trading.



New placement activity remains buoyant, contractor retention rates are strong.



Looking ahead, the company said it now anticipates it will be ahead of current market consensus expectations for Fiscal 2021.



