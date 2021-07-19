

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its third-quarter preliminary total sales grew 7.3% to 4.41 billion euros from 4.11 billion euros in the prior year.



Quarterly sales, adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes, increased by 8.0% or 8.1% on a like-for-like basis reflecting high demand for Consumer Electronics and successful marketing campaigns; April 2020 heavily affected by Group-wide lockdowns, leading to low comparison base.



Online sales rose by 3.3% year-over-year to 1.5 billion euros, despite high comparison basis; online sales share reached 33.9% of total sales; average bon at sustainable high level and continued uplift in conversion; pick-up ratio came in at 43% despite ongoing restrictions.



Reported EBIT was negative 106 million euros compared to negative 64 million euros in the prior year. The prior result included 18 million euros non-recurring expenses compared to 12 million euros in latest period, roughly equally split for COVID-19-related store closures, the introduction of the new Operating Model and transaction costs.



The company will publish full financial disclosure for the third-quarter on 12 August 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CECONOMY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de