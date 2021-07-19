

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government retained its economic assessment for the second straight month in July, the Cabinet Office said in its monthly report, released Monday.



The Japanese economy showed weakness in some components further, although it remains in picking up in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus.



The government maintained its view on private consumption, business investment and exports.



Meanwhile, the assessment about business conditions was raised this month, saying conditions show movements of picking up, although some severe aspects remain.



Last month, the government said firms' judgments on current business conditions appear to be pausing for picking up, while some severe aspects still remain.



In the near-term, the government expects the economy to show movements of picking up, supported by the effects of the policies and improvement in overseas economies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de