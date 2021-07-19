

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS Group (FUPEF.PK), a provider of lubricant business, announced Monday that it has extended its carbon neutrality scope even further from 2025 onwards, when it will also include the entire upstream supply chain.



In order to achieve this, the company plans extensive preparations throughout the entire lubricants sector, including activities with associations supporting the drafting of respective standards.



For 2021, all non-production subsidiaries and all joint ventures will now also be included in FUCHS' carbon neutrality.



The company noted that it has already been operating on a carbon-neutral basis at all manufacturing subsidiaries since 2020. All emissions produced in the context of production and operational activities are neutralized, including energy and water consumption, waste generated, fleet operations or employee travel and commuting.



FUCHS said it is working continuously on reducing both emissions and resource consumption. The company was able to reduce its energy-related emissions per ton of lubricant produced by 26% between 2010 and 2019.



