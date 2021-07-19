

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $384.8 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $279.8 million, or $3.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $384.9 million or $4.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 54.1% to $6.98 billion from $4.53 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $384.9 Mln. vs. $123.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.83 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q2): $6.98 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.



