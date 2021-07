WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of AutoNation common stock.



As of July 15, 2021, AutoNation had approximately 71.6 million shares outstanding.





