

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $598.63 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $404.54 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $775.38 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $1.15 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $775.38 Mln. vs. $853.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.06



