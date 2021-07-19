

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.



The economic calendar for this week is relatively light, at the same time reports on homebuilder confidence, housing starts and existing home sales might get special attention.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 442.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 44.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 122.00 points. On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 82.0, while it was up 81 in June.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session mostly lower. The Dow slumped 299.17 points or 0.9 percent to 34,687.85, the Nasdaq slid 115.90 points or 0.8 percent to 14,427.24 and the S&P 500 fell 32.87 points or 0.8 percent to 4,327.16.



Major Asian indexes closed in the red on renewed virus fears. China's Shanghai Composite closed near the flat line. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at 27652.74, down 350.34 points or 1.25 percent.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 514.90 points or 1.84 percent to close at 27489.78.



The Australian S&P/ASX200 dropped 62.10 points or 0.85 percent to close at 7,286.00.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 164.84 points or 2.55 percent. The German DAX is losing 420.71 points or 2.72 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 166.59 points or 2.37 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is falling 176.43 points or 1.47 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.76 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de