

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) announced Monday that it recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and eight dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 11 different states in June and July.



These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 60 new stores, 40 Ross and 20 dd's DISCOUNTS, during fiscal 2021. The recent openings reflect the company's ongoing commitment to expand its two chains.



This summer, Ross Stores expanded its presence in the largest markets of California, Florida, and Texas, and also added locations in newer states, including Illinois for dd's as well as Ohio and West Virginia for Ross.



Looking ahead, the off-price apparel and home fashion chain said it remains confident in its ability to grow to at least 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time.



Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 1,896 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROSS STORES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de