

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said that its senior vice president Andrew Swiger plans to retire effective September 1 after more than 43 years of service.



Exxon Mobil has elected Kathryn Mikells, a former executive with Diageo, United Airlines and Xerox, as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective August 9.



Mikells joins ExxonMobil from Diageo, where she held the position of chief financial officer since 2015 and was a member of the board of directors. Previously she was chief financial officer at Xerox, ADT, Nalco and United Airlines. During her time at United Airlines, she was also vice president of investor relations and treasurer.



