

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $172.16 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $121.70 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $2.91 billion from $2.15 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $172.16 Mln. vs. $121.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.



