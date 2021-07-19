

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $345 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $345 Mln. vs. $57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.08 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29



