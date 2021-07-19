

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $431 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.4% to $4.36 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $465 Mln. vs. $258 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.94 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.36 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.40 - $7.60



