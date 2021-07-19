

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $702.29 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $75.50 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $3.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113.9% to $4.47 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $3.40 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.42 -Revenue (Q2): $4.47 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

