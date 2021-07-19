

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $128 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $2.86 billion from $2.14 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.14 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.00 Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 to $7.40



