

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Since their election as the majority in the US, the Democratic party has worked hard to legalize marijuana across the country. The latest bill drafted by the senate Democrats is supposed to bring an end to the problem of marijuana in the country.



Majority leader Chuck Schumer along with Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden and senator Cory Booker has brought out a discussion draft of the bill named the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.



Schumer said, 'For decades, young men and young women, disproportionately young Black and Hispanic men and women, have been arrested and jailed for carrying even a small amount of marijuana in their pocket - a charge that often came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record because of the over-criminalization of marijuana, and it followed them for the remainder of their lives. It makes no sense, and it's time for a change.'



Recently, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs found a huge 40 acre illegal planting site in Muskogee county which also had many instances of human trafficking. According to a spokesperson for OBNDD, there were 20 to 30 Hispanic men who were kept in subhuman conditions without any proper sanitation or salary and were promised to be paid in shares of the harvest.



Followed by this incident, Republican senator of the state Jim Inhofe has brought a bill to funnel a $4 million funding to strengthen marijuana laws in the country. While the Democratic party has actively supported the legalization of marijuana, President Biden's lack of willingness for universal marijuana legalization is also going to be crucial for the future of the bill.



The main idea of the bill, along with the Safe Banking Act, is to help the marijuana industry boom across the nation. While the former has already passed House, the future of the latter is going to be the matter of contempt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de