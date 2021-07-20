

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) reported that its preliminary group revenues for the second quarter of 2021 climbed 47% to about 1.05 billion euros from the previous year's 709 million euros.



Quarterly adjusted EBITDA surged to about 165 million euros from 23 million euros last year. It was especially driven by the dynamic increase of the Group's advertising revenues in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland which increased by 56% compared to the previous-year quarter.



The Group thus recorded a very strong recovery compared to the COVID-19 impacted previous-year quarter.



Looking ahead for full-year 2021, the company now targeting revenues, without further portfolio changes, of 4.400 billion euros - 4.500 billion euros, compared to the prior estimation of 4.250 billion - 4.450 billion euros.



Annual group revenue growth would thus be in a range between 9% and 11% compared to the previous year. Previously it was expected 5% to 10% growth in revenue.



The company now anticipates annual group adjusted EBITDA - without further portfolio changes - of around 820 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 20 million euros, compared to prior range of 750 million euros to 800 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

