

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday reported that its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.01 billion, up 63 percent from last year's $1.23 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.55, higher than $0.33 per share last year.



Operating income increased 21 percent from last year to $8.98 billion from last year's $7.40 billion.



The company said it intends to repurchase $0.6 billion of shares during the third quarter.



