

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for June. Economists forecast producer price inflation to rise to 8.4 percent from 7.2 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it it was steady against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.98 against the yen, 1.0832 against the franc, 0.8625 against the pound and 1.1783 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



