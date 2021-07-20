

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) Tuesday reported that its copper production for the second quarter grew 2 percent to 170 thousand tonnes from last year's 167 thousand tonnes, due to strong performance at Los Bronces.



Platinum Group Metals or PGMs production rose 59 percent, with Mogalakwena production increasing by 11 percent, reflecting the relatively lower impact of Covid-19 lockdowns compared to last year.



Iron ore production in the quarter increased by 6 percent to 15.7 million tonnes, driven primarily by Kumba, reflecting lower impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.



The Group said its rough diamond production surged by 134 percent to 8.2 Mct, reflecting planned higher production in response to the ongoing consumer demand recovery.



Looking ahead to 2021, the Mining Group now expects copper production of 650-680 thousand tonnes, Iron ore production of 64.5 - 66.5 million tonnes and diamonds in the range of 32 - 33 Mct.



