

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), on Tuesday, said it now expects profit for the current 53-week financial year, to the end of January 2022, to be slightly ahead of the performance delivered in the 52-week year prior to Covid. For fiscal 2019/20, the company reported profit before tax of £37.4 million.



While reporting full year results on 30 March 2021, the company stated that the business was in strong financial health, with its brands and business poised for growth on a like for like basis.



'Trading since then has been better than anticipated, driven by a combination of factors, some Covid related, including customer restocking, in the hospitality sector in particular, and some associated with underlying brand momentum, such as the positive performance of recent innovation launches,' the company said.



