

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index grew 9.4 percent year-on-year in June.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.6 percent in June.



'Falling prices in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of beverages had an opposite effect on the index,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Import prices rose 2.7 percent monthly in June and gained 12.3 percent from a year ago.



Export prices grew 2.3 percent monthly in June and increased 12.0 percent yearly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de