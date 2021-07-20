

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Tuesday, with banks and commodity-related stocks leading the gains amid optimism that the economy is on a strong footing.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,891 after tumbling 2.3 percent in the previous session on concerns about the spread of COVID-19.



The British pound hit a five-month low against the dollar and hovered near a five-week low against the euro as a global surge in coronavirus cases kept investors jittery.



BP Plc rose 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 0.7 percent as oil prices rebounded after seeing their worst plunge in 16 months overnight.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore gained more than 1 percent.



Banks were also moving higher, with HSBC Holdings rising nearly 1 percent.



Airline easyJet jumped 3.1 percent after it posted a smaller-than-expected pretax quarterly loss.



