

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $0.04 billion, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de