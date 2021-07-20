

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $264.51 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $124.77 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $299.28 million or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $2.03 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $299.28 Mln. vs. $164.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.06 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 to $7.40



