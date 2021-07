WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share.



The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.



