

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp. (DOV) said it raised its full year 2021 outlook.



'As we look toward the second half of the year, our robust backlog levels and sustained strong bookings pace give us confidence in our durable top-line trajectory. We also remain confident in our ability to execute operationally to drive portfolio profitability,' said Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Tobin.



Looking for full year 2021, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $6.45 to $6.55 and adjusted earnings per share of $7.30 to $7.40 on revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.99 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, the company had expected earnings to be in a range of $5.92 to $6.02 per share and adjusted earnings of $6.75 to $6.85 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent.



