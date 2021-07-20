

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) reported Tuesday a second quarter net income attributable to company of $227 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.68 billion or $1.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $3.71 billion from $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HALLIBURTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de