-Earnings: $934 million in Q2 vs. -$40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.66 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $879 million or $3.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.33 per share -Revenue: $8.69 billion in Q2 vs. $7.40 billion in the same period last year.



