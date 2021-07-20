

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) have agreed to purchase and distribute an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and its updated variant booster vaccine candidate, if authorized, to begin delivery in 2022, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said in a statement.



The new supply agreement is in addition to the prior agreement for 50 million doses in 2021 resulting in a total of 100 million doses for Japan.



Moderna said it is responsible for the manufacture and supply of Moderna's vaccine candidate. Takeda, with the support of the MHLW and Moderna, is responsible for all import, local regulatory, development and distribution activities in Japan for these additional 50 million doses beginning in 2022.



