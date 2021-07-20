

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.17 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1.95 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $7.59 billion from $6.65 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $7.59 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $5.79 - $5.89



