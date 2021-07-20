

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) confirmed that it will appeal a ruling issued by the District Court in The Hague, in May 2021, that Shell must reduce its global net carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.



Shell said it agrees urgent action is needed and it will accelerate its transition to net zero emissions by 2050. But it will appeal because a court judgment, against a single company, is not effective. Climate change is a challenge that requires both urgent action and an approach that is global, collaborative and encourages coordination between all parties.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de