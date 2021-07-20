

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $13.97 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $9.53 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.8% to $122.87 million from $91.12 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.97 Mln. vs. $9.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $122.87 Mln vs. $91.12 Mln last year.



