Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner! Fast alle Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851918 ISIN: US6703461052 Ticker-Symbol: NUO 
Tradegate
20.07.21
16:44 Uhr
77,90 Euro
+1,58
+2,07 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,6278,0617:55
77,7078,0417:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NUCOR
NUCOR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUCOR CORP77,90+2,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.