

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT) announced the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and its commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.



Wipro FullStride Cloud Services is a collaboration between Wipro's Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines to create an integrated and comprehensive cloud transformation capability for customers, partners and cloud experts.



