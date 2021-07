KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its second-quarter preliminary EBITDA climbed to about 110 million euros from last year's 52.7 million euros due to higher average prices and sales volumes in the Agriculture customer segment and higher sales volumes in the Industry+ customer segment.



The company said it will publish its complete Half-Year Financial Report on August 12, 2021.



