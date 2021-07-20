

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is delaying the return to offices of its employees by at least one month to October. The company is the latest among various large-scale corporations, which are pushing back the return to normal office life due to increasing cases in different parts of the world and the fast-spreading Delta variant.



According to sources, the company would give its employees at least one month's notice before making it compulsory for them to return to offices. The decision to put the plug on the move to call back employees was as a result of once again rising Corona numbers all over the world and cases mostly being the highly transmissible variant.



Apple CEO Tim Cook had said in June that employees would start returning to offices in early September for three days a week in the beginning. The company had taken this decision given the good rates of vaccination and falling infection rates. In an internal memo, Cook cited the availability of vaccinations and declining infection rates.



Apple was one of the few companies to enforce a strict 'return to office' policy while other tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook allowing employees to work from home as long as they want.



