

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen of America, Inc. has announced plans to end production of Passat in Chattanooga with model year 2022, as part of the plant's transformation to build future electric vehicles.



However, the German auto giant plans to release a limited edition Passat with Chattanooga-inspired details, that will celebrate the integral role the vehicle played in the resurgence of Volkswagen in the United States.



'We've sold some version of the Passat for nearly 50 years, and the Passat launched our relationship with Chattanooga, which supports thousands of jobs,' said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. 'With the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in high demand, and the North American production launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV next year, our future in Chattanooga looks brighter than ever.'



The 2022 Passat Limited Edition includes unique exterior and interior design details created to celebrate the model's history and recognize the contributions of the employees who built Passat. A run of 1,973 Limited Edition models are expected to be produced to recognize the year the first Passat was launched in Germany.



The Passat Limited Edition will be available in four unique color combinations-- Aurora Red Metallic models with Titan Black interior, Racing Green Metallic models with Mauro Brown interior, Pure White models with Mauro Brown interior and Platinum Grey Metallic models with Titan Black interior.



Pricing for the 2022 Passat Limited Edition starts at $30,295 with a destination cost of $995. The Aurora Red Metallic exterior color option is an additional $395.



Recently auto companies have been cutting down or stopping productions of sedan and hatchback models, and have shifted their focus to more lucrative SUVs and pickup trucks.



